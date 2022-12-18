Overview

Dr. Florence Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Iris Cantor Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.