Dr. Florence Summers, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florence Summers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Summers works at
Locations
Poughkeepsie Podiatry696 Dutchess Tpke Ste M, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 454-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was great !!! Had gone to a couple other doctors before her. She listened and diagnosed problem in one appointment
About Dr. Florence Summers, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Summers works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
