Overview

Dr. Florence Spitler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Spitler works at Georgetown Medical Clinic in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.