Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Florence Solages, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Solages works at Obesity Diabetes Metabolism in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Obesity, Diabetes and Metabolism Ctr of S FL
    4745 Volunteer Rd Ste 301, Davie, FL 33330 (954) 583-9661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Biopsy
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Endocrine Disorders
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Careplus
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Florida
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Preferred Care Partners
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 03, 2017
    Dr Solages is and excellent physician and it's a pleasure to work with her and her staff!!
    Jamie in Coconut Creek, FL — Jun 03, 2017
    About Dr. Florence Solages, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    33 years of experience
    English, Creole
    1598786485
    Education & Certifications

    New England Med Center Hospital
    Montefiore Med Center
    Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Florence Solages, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solages is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Solages has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solages has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Solages works at Obesity Diabetes Metabolism in Davie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Solages's profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Solages. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solages.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solages, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solages appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

