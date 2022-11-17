Dr. Florence Shum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florence Shum, DO
Overview
Dr. Florence Shum, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
NY NeuroCare Medical Services, PLLC8321 20th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 996-9888Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Check in was quick and easy. Waiting area is spacious. Few meter parking spots in the area. Dr Shum is courteous and attentive. Office was able to squeeze in same t3sting today for him.
About Dr. Florence Shum, DO
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shum has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Shum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.