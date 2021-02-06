Dr. Florence Ouseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florence Ouseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florence Ouseph, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2700 Tibbets Dr Ste 404, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 280-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very experienced and helpful.
About Dr. Florence Ouseph, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1548254154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
