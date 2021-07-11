Overview

Dr. Florence Nnebe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Nnebe works at Akai Comprehensive Pediatrics in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.