Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (46)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Universite De Yaounde I, Faculte De Medecine Et Des Sciences Biomedicales and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Kimbo works at Portage Path Psychiatric Emrgcy in Akron, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portage Path Behavioral Health
    10 Penfield Ave, Akron, OH 44310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 762-6110
  2. 2
    Florence Kimbo M.D., LLC
    18660 Bagley Rd # 204, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 239-8746
  3. 3
    2500 Metrohealth Dr # H800, Cleveland, OH 44109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-4428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH St. John Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Jul 28, 2020
    I had spent years trying to find a doctor that "fit" and could help me with my depression and anxiety. I finally got the help I needed when I became a patient here. And then last year I was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer - with all the stress, anxiety, and everything that goes with it, I thought that my mental health was really going to suffer. I work with Tony Shumway, and I have to say he has been a tremendous help! He has worked with me through all of the issues arising from my chemo and immunology cycles, and believe me, there are many. Thank you Dr. Kimbo - I don't know where I would be today if it wasn't for Tony. He truly knows how to manage my medications, and he stays on top of the latest advances in medicine. Thanks to him, I have maintained a positive, healthy attitude through this journey.
    Barb Solomon — Jul 28, 2020
    About Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1851475875
    Education & Certifications

    • Universite De Yaounde I, Faculte De Medecine Et Des Sciences Biomedicales
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimbo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

