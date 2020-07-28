Overview

Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Universite De Yaounde I, Faculte De Medecine Et Des Sciences Biomedicales and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Kimbo works at Portage Path Psychiatric Emrgcy in Akron, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.