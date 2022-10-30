Dr. Jameson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florence Jameson, MD
Overview
Dr. Florence Jameson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Florence Jameson M.d.5281 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 262-9676
Radiology Specialists Ltd3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 731-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Sweet Anne compassionate best OBGYN IVE ever had!!!
About Dr. Florence Jameson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104941855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Jameson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jameson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jameson has seen patients for Pap Smear and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jameson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jameson speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jameson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jameson.
