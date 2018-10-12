See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Florence Comite, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Florence Comite, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Comite works at Florence Comite MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hypopituitarism and Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Hair Restoration
    150 Central Park S Fl 2, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-8123
    ComiteMD
    55 E 86th St # 1B, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-8123

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Female Infertility
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Oct 12, 2018
She has a novel approach to care and understands the root of medical outcomes and treatment is based on a personalized plan for each patient.
Oct 12, 2018
About Dr. Florence Comite, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1790998540
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NICHD
Internship
  • Yale-New Haven Hospital
Medical Education
  • Yale University
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Florence Comite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Comite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Comite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Comite works at Florence Comite MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Comite’s profile.

Dr. Comite has seen patients for Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hypopituitarism and Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Comite. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comite.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

