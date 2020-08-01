Overview

Dr. Florence Barricelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Barricelli works at Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset Medical Associates in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.