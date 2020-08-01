See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Florence Barricelli, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Florence Barricelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Barricelli works at Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset Medical Associates in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset
    1155 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 407-4000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Dr Sandra Mcmahon
    1615 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-3717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 01, 2020
    I can see that the negative reviews are associated with the group she is affiliated with, appointments and similar. It seems that many doctors recently have no choice but affiliating to groups for they are providing the technology that is very much in demand by state and federal laws. Most of the times is no fault of the doctor. But as far as competency, experience, friendliness, Dr. Florence Barricelli is a top notch doctor as was her father Dr. Luis Barricelli. Her personal staff is competent, friendly. One must distinguish the doctor from the performance of the group administration. I am not going to write about the improvement needed by the group administration. I will wait.
    Joseph Turriciano — Aug 01, 2020
    About Dr. Florence Barricelli, MD

    Internal Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1861498875
    Education & Certifications

    N Shore U/Cornell/Meml Sloa
    Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Florence Barricelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barricelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barricelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barricelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barricelli works at Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset Medical Associates in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Barricelli’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barricelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barricelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barricelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barricelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

