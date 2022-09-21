Dr. Flora Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flora Levin, MD
Dr. Flora Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell Med Coll and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Westport Family Medicine LLC129 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 227-4113
Doctor & Associates195 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 227-4113
Flora Levin MD LLC131 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 557-6464
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About 20 years ago I was in a serious car accident, which resulted in significant nerve damage to my right eyelid. I was left with a "droopy" right eye lid, which impacted my line of vision. On top of that, aesthetically, my eyes were very asymmetrical. I was constantly straining the right side of my face to open my right eye further, and I was criticizing and/or destroying so many photos because of my insecurity surrounding the asymmetry. Today I am 40 days post op, the stitches have all either dissolved or been removed and the results are amazing. Not only do I have symmetry, but I look more awake and alert. It took a few weeks for my brain to understand that I didn't have to scrunch my forehead to further open my right eye, but my forehead is now smooth and relaxed, my eyes are symmetrical and even - and I no longer see my eyelid in my line of sight. Dr. Levin is kind, patient (even with my 1,000 nervous questions), and a true expert in her field. I'd recommend her to anyone.
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1760683288
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Cornell Med Coll
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin speaks Russian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
