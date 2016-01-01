Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayoral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Mayoral works at
Locations
-
1
Flor A Mayoral MD6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 314, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayoral?
About Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023045432
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayoral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayoral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayoral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayoral works at
Dr. Mayoral has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayoral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayoral speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayoral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayoral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayoral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayoral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.