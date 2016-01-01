Overview

Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Mayoral works at Flor A Mayoral MD in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.