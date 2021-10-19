Dr. Flor Limas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flor Limas, MD
Overview
Dr. Flor Limas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Limas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Born Again Obstetrics & Gynecology3220 Buddy Owens Ave Ste 300, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 627-5245
-
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Limas?
Dr. Limas is a wonderful doctor, who is an epitome to her profession. She has a wonderful bedside manner, and she shows sincere concern for her patients. I highly recommend her to all the women I know. The moment she walked into the examination room she exudes confidence and professionalism, which are characteristics that I feel all doctors should have. Her staff is happy and friendly, which also signify that she is a good leader. The staff worked in conjunction with Dr. Limas to help get me on the road to recovery. They did this by setting up referrals and calling me with instructions I need to follow.
About Dr. Flor Limas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245587914
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limas works at
Dr. Limas has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Limas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.