Dr. Floortje Backes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hilliard, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Groningen, Netherlands and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Backes works at James Cancer Center in Hilliard, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Nausea and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.