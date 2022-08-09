Overview

Dr. Flint Deshazo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Deshazo works at Family Medicine Associates of Round Rock in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.