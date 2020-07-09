Dr. Kruter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flavio Kruter, MD
Overview
Dr. Flavio Kruter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia University Catol Do Rio Grande Do Sul Faculty Med Porto Alegre Rs and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Kruter works at
Locations
Pain Management Associates of Maryland LLC291 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Flavio Kruter, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University Hospital
- Pontificia University Catol Do Rio Grande Do Sul Faculty Med Porto Alegre Rs
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruter works at
Dr. Kruter has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kruter speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruter.
