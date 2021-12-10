Overview

Dr. Flavio Cordano, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Cordano works at Flavio Cordano DPM in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.