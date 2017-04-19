Dr. Arana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flavio Arana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Flavio Arana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Arana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 640-7740
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arana?
I have been seeing Dr. Arana for more than 7 years now -- not on a weekly or even monthly basis, but sporadically as needed. I have found him nothing but responsive (always returns my calls promptly), helpful (quickly calls in refills when needed), compassionate (willing to take my calls to give advise on a family issue), highly intelligent (very aware of new pharmacology practices), patient (a good listener) and warm yet professional. I would highly recommend him to anyone in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Flavio Arana, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1740226869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arana accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arana works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.