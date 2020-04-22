Overview

Dr. Flavio Alvarez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at Renal Associates PA in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.