Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD
Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
EMU Health - Gynecology8340 Woodhaven Blvd, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (929) 299-6121
Manhattan Women's Health993 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 744-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
I just scheduled my appointment online and was a great visit. Dr Theil is amazing and all went very smooth
About Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1316180904
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Fernandes Figueira, Fiocruz
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro
- Instituto Guanabara
Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil.
