Dr. Flavia Fioretti Martins Ferreira, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Flavia Fioretti Martins Ferreira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from Universidade Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Winter Park, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira works at First Choice Pediatrics in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    First Choice Pediatrics Oviedo
    1884 W County Road 419 Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Adventhealth Orlando
  AdventHealth Winter Park
  Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
  HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Diabetes Counseling
Administrative Physical
Fever
Diabetes Counseling
Administrative Physical
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever-Induced Seizure
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Aug 16, 2017
    Doctor Flavia is an amazing, caring, knowledgeable doctor. I truly recommend her.
    Debora Barros in Ocoee, FL — Aug 16, 2017
    About Dr. Flavia Fioretti Martins Ferreira, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    1871990846
    Universidade Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
    Pediatrics
