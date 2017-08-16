Dr. Flavia Fioretti Martins Ferreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flavia Fioretti Martins Ferreira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Flavia Fioretti Martins Ferreira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from Universidade Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Winter Park, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira works at
Locations
-
1
First Choice Pediatrics Oviedo1884 W County Road 419 Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira?
Doctor Flavia is an amazing, caring, knowledgeable doctor. I truly recommend her.
About Dr. Flavia Fioretti Martins Ferreira, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1871990846
Education & Certifications
- Universidade Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira works at
Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fioretti Martins Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.