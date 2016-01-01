Dr. Flavia Fedeles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flavia Fedeles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Flavia Fedeles, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Fedeles works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates At Mass General Hospital50 Staniford St Ste 200, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2914
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Flavia Fedeles, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1376851972
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Fedeles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedeles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedeles. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedeles.
