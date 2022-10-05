See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Flavia Davit, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Flavia Davit, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their residency with Plastic Surgery / Upmc

Dr. Davit works at Leo R. McCafferty, MD Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shadyside Office
    580 S Aiken Ave Ste 530, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-2100
  2. 2
    St. Clair Office
    1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
  • Upmc Shadyside
  • UPMC St. Margaret
  • West Penn Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Davit is all one would hope for in a doctor, especially if you have gone through breast cancer! She is kind and supportive, with solid communication skills—- which are a must!
    — Oct 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Flavia Davit, MD
    About Dr. Flavia Davit, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043332885
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery / Upmc
    Residency
    Internship
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Colegio Christus, Brazil
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flavia Davit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davit works at Leo R. McCafferty, MD Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Davit’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

