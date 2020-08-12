Overview

Dr. Flavia Constantin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Constantin works at Swedish Renton Primary Care in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.