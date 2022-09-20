Dr. Flavia Consens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Consens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flavia Consens, MD
Overview
Dr. Flavia Consens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med
Locations
UW Medicine Eye Institute908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Consens has outstanding personality and is willing to work with you to find solutions to your problems
About Dr. Flavia Consens, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1891884755
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Consens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Consens offers online scheduling.
Dr. Consens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Consens has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Consens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Consens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Consens.
Dr. Consens accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.