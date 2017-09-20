Overview

Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD is a Dermatologist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Orthopaedic Medical Group - Plant City in Plant City, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.