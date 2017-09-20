See All Dermatologists in Plant City, FL
Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD

Dermatology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD is a Dermatologist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Sanchez works at Orthopaedic Medical Group - Plant City in Plant City, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanchez Dermatology
    420 N Plant Ave, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 830-3376
  2. 2
    Sanchez Dermatology Services
    603 S Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 830-3376
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Florida Baptist Hospital
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Keloid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Acquired Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Albinism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Albinism
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Congenital Malignant Melanoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis-Related Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?

    Sep 20, 2017
    Overall positive visit answered questions, thorough and nice
    — Sep 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanchez to family and friends

    Dr. Sanchez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sanchez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD.

    About Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053440867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate Medical School In Rochester, Mn (Ackerman Academy Of Dermatopathology)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ponce School Of Medicine In Puerto Rico
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Goshen College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.