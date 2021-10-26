Overview

Dr. Fisayo Tunde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from St George S University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Tunde works at Margaret Andrin M D FACOG LLC in Branchburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

