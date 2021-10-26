Dr. Fisayo Tunde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tunde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fisayo Tunde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fisayo Tunde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from St George S University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Tunde works at
Locations
Margaret Andrin M D FACOG LLC3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1302 Bldg 13, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 504-8953
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tunde?
I originally started going to this medical practice because of a different doctor. However, when Dr. Tunde joined and I started getting appointments with her. I extremely appreciated her patience and empathy to help me get all of my concerns addressed. She's very compassionate and shows she cares. Her level of care of compassion is very rare to find in today's medical field, and I'm very glad I crossed paths with her as a patient. Hope I will continue to have her as a doctor for years to come.
About Dr. Fisayo Tunde, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- St George S University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tunde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tunde has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tunde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tunde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tunde.
