Dr. Firpo Guerrero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud.



Dr. Guerrero works at Firpo Guerrero MD PA in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.