Dr. Firpo Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firpo Guerrero, MD
Overview
Dr. Firpo Guerrero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Locations
-
1
Firpo Guerrero MD PA275 Chestnut St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 589-5545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrero?
Gracias a todo su equipo de trabajo son muy Amables y al doctor es Super Bueno y Despues de Cada Estudios saca de su tiempo y nos llama y nos da los resultados otros especialistas te hace hacer una para darte los resultados.Gracias Dr Guerrero.
About Dr. Firpo Guerrero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1518973742
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Srvs/Elmhurst Hospital
- Mountainside Hospital
- Mountainside Hospital
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Dr. Guerrero has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerrero speaks Portuguese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.