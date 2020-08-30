Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firoz Rahman, MD
Overview
Dr. Firoz Rahman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They completed their residency with Pa Hospital Uphs
Dr. Rahman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Sleep and Wellness4 Princess Rd Ste 206, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 482-3701
-
2
Princeton House Behavioral Hlth905 Herrontown Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 497-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
Dr. Rahman is an excellent psychiatrist- the best of several that I have seen. He listens carefully, asks pertinent questions and provides a safe environment for consultations. I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Firoz Rahman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1053351080
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hospital Uphs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.