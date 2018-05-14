See All Family Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Firoozeh Jahroumi, MD

Family Medicine
4 (25)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Firoozeh Jahroumi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission, Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Jahroumi works at Optumcare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Physicians Medical Group - Optum Inc.
    Premier Physicians Medical Group - Optum Inc.
15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 310, Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 453-4308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital At Mission
  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 14, 2018
    Dr Jahroumi is WONDERFUL, caring & thorough! I am older w a few health issues & was even turned away by another Dr because I had too many problems, but Dr Jahroumi spent extra time w me w end of the day appointments and has been proactive instead of reactive in my care. She knows medicine but is also warm and caring. I trust her - literally - with my life! She also is the Dr of many of the medical staff @ my gynecologist's office. When 1 Dr chooses another Dr u kno you r in the right hands!
    Ida in Yorba Linda — May 14, 2018
    About Dr. Firoozeh Jahroumi, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1053310946
    Education & Certifications

    • St Mary's Hospital
    • New York Medical College
    • UCSD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jahroumi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jahroumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jahroumi works at Optumcare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jahroumi’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahroumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahroumi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahroumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahroumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

