Dr. Firooz Rezvani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezvani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firooz Rezvani, MD
Overview
Dr. Firooz Rezvani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Rezvani works at
Locations
-
1
Belle Terre Medical Wellness PC640 Belle Terre Rd Bldg J, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-2121
- 2 701 Route 25A Ste A5, Mount Sinai, NY 11766 Directions (631) 928-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rezvani?
my 4 year old tonsillectomy and appendectomy great job dr rezvani she's doing so well I'm extremely grateful
About Dr. Firooz Rezvani, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1376650465
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rezvani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rezvani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rezvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezvani works at
Dr. Rezvani has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rezvani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezvani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezvani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezvani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezvani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.