Dr. Firooz Amjadi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (113)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Firooz Amjadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Amjadi works at Adventist Health Provider Network in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Adventist Health Provider Network
    2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 716-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • California Foundation for Medical Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare of California
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Midyear of 2021 I was experiencing extreme pain radiating down my right leg. Kaiser Permanente referred me to Dr. Amjadi. Upon our first consultation with Dr. Amjadi, my wife and I knew immediately that he was the surgeon that could address my spine issues. He was able to determine that I had a broken L5 and excessive arthritics throughout my lower spine causing the pain in my leg. Penny V. Palmer who is one of Dr. Amjadi office staff was able to get us scheduled for surgery in December 2021. Dr. Amjadi fused my L4 to my S1 and installed Vertebral Spacers and addressed my Spinal Stenosis. Surgery was a complete success, with only one night stay at Adventist Health here in Bakersfield California. Penny was quick to deal with any requests that we had, such as Work Release for my employer and required forms for the Employment Development Department. I have absolutely no remaining pain in my spine or legs. I would with great confidence recommend Dr. Amjadi and his staff
    Jerry — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Firooz Amjadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700839818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Board Of Orthopedic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • U.C.L.A.
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Firooz Amjadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amjadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amjadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amjadi works at Adventist Health Provider Network in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amjadi’s profile.

    Dr. Amjadi has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amjadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amjadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amjadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

