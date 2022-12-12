Dr. Firooz Amjadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firooz Amjadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Firooz Amjadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Amjadi works at
Locations
Adventist Health Provider Network2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 716-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Midyear of 2021 I was experiencing extreme pain radiating down my right leg. Kaiser Permanente referred me to Dr. Amjadi. Upon our first consultation with Dr. Amjadi, my wife and I knew immediately that he was the surgeon that could address my spine issues. He was able to determine that I had a broken L5 and excessive arthritics throughout my lower spine causing the pain in my leg. Penny V. Palmer who is one of Dr. Amjadi office staff was able to get us scheduled for surgery in December 2021. Dr. Amjadi fused my L4 to my S1 and installed Vertebral Spacers and addressed my Spinal Stenosis. Surgery was a complete success, with only one night stay at Adventist Health here in Bakersfield California. Penny was quick to deal with any requests that we had, such as Work Release for my employer and required forms for the Employment Development Department. I have absolutely no remaining pain in my spine or legs. I would with great confidence recommend Dr. Amjadi and his staff
About Dr. Firooz Amjadi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700839818
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Orthopedic Surgery
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- U.C.L.A.
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amjadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amjadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amjadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amjadi works at
Dr. Amjadi has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amjadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amjadi, there are benefits to both methods.