Dr. Firdos Sheikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Firdos Sheikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9381 E Stockton Blvd Ste 124, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 799-4462
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Migraine headaches that I’d suffered from for 7 years, treated by Dr Sheikh, went away completely.
About Dr. Firdos Sheikh, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205922333
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Hindi.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
