Neurology
Dr. Firdos Sheikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    9381 E Stockton Blvd Ste 124, Elk Grove, CA 95624 (916) 799-4462

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Migraine headaches that I'd suffered from for 7 years, treated by Dr Sheikh, went away completely.
    Specialties
    Neurology
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    1205922333
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Firdos Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

