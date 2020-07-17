Overview

Dr. Firdos Sheikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.