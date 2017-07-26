Dr. Firas Yazigi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazigi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firas Yazigi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Firas Yazigi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They completed their fellowship with St John Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Yazigi works at
Locations
Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC133 S Main St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 468-1600
Jean-claud Elie MD15500 19 Mile Rd Ste 360, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 468-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yazigi is the best doctor on this planet. He always takes the time to explain things to me until I understand, no rushing, always smiles and truly cares. He made sure to visit me at the hospital to make sure everything was in order.
About Dr. Firas Yazigi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital and Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
