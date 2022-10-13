Overview

Dr. Firas Rahhal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Diego/Shiley Eye Ctr



Dr. Rahhal works at Pacific Eye Institute in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Hesperia, CA and Barstow, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.