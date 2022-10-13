Dr. Firas Rahhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firas Rahhal, MD
Dr. Firas Rahhal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Diego/Shiley Eye Ctr
Apple Valley Office15099 Kamana Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 659-3990
Hesperia11959 Mariposa Rd, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (760) 956-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barstow Office500 E Mountain View St, Barstow, CA 92311 Directions (760) 256-8971Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional !!!!
About Dr. Firas Rahhal, MD
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego/Shiley Eye Ctr
- Cornell-Ny Hosp
- UCLA-San Fernando
Dr. Rahhal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahhal works at
Dr. Rahhal has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahhal speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.