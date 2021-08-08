Overview

Dr. Firas Muwalla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Muwalla works at Space Coast Cancer Center in Merritt Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.