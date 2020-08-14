Dr. Karmo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firas Karmo, MD
Overview
Dr. Firas Karmo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Locations
Karmo Aesthetic Center PC44555 Woodward Ave Ste 103, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-2606
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-6777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karmo was Great. He is very caring. He explained everything very well and listened to all my questions. Also he doesn't make you feel rushed. I would definitely recommend him. I would also go back to him again if I ever needed any kind of Plastic Surgery again. He is a True Professional. Thank You Dr. Karmo for your service. Dave Ellis.
About Dr. Firas Karmo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karmo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karmo has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karmo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karmo speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Karmo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karmo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karmo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karmo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.