Dr. Firas Kara, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Firas Kara, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
United Interventional Pain Center7233 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 353-1444
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Kara is an extremely caring Doctor. He was able to address my concerns and made me feel comfortable. I'm new to MEDICARE and wanted a doctor to accept my insurance which he did. He also made sure that my risks for stroke and heart attack that are related to pain conditions was safe. I feel like Dr. Kara has been the best doctor I have ever been to!
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic and German
- 1700110822
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Univ Hosp Duesseldorf
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Kara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kara works at
Dr. Kara has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kara speaks Arabic and German.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.