Dr. Firas Hougeir, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Firas Hougeir, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.

Dr. Hougeir works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany
    401 W 4th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 999-7309
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Shingles
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Shingles
Rosacea

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Humana
    • Humana

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 27, 2018
    You will love the service he provides to you for any type of skin issues. I have been a patient for over 10 years.
    morris in douglasville, GA — Dec 27, 2018
    About Dr. Firas Hougeir, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    Male
    1023095957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MAYO CLINIC
    Board Certifications
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Firas Hougeir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hougeir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hougeir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hougeir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hougeir works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany in Albany, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hougeir’s profile.

    Dr. Hougeir has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shingles and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hougeir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hougeir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hougeir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hougeir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hougeir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

