Overview

Dr. Firas Hamdan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Hamdan works at Cardiovascular Consultants Inc. in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.