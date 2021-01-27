Dr. Firas Akhrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firas Akhrass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Firas Akhrass, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Akhrass works at
Locations
Diabetes/Glandlar Disease Clin5107 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Akhrass found my problem when five years of seeing specialists couldn't. He's been an exceptional doctor helping me every step of the way. I feel better now than in years!
About Dr. Firas Akhrass, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
