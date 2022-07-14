Overview

Dr. Fiordaliza Toribio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from 6 Years and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Toribio works at Toribio Medical Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.