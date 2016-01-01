See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Fiona Shehaj, MD

Internal Medicine
10 years of experience
Dr. Fiona Shehaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Shehaj works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY.

  1. 1
    Francesco Rotatori, MD
    1058 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-7425
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.
    4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-8200
  3. 3
    Neil Nepola MD PC
    217 ROSE AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-6767
  4. 4
    Walgreens
    1161 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-1162

  Richmond University Medical Center

Nuclear Stress Testing
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Internal Medicine
    10 years of experience
    English
    1861757932
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
