Dr. Pakonis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiona Pakonis, MD
Overview
Dr. Fiona Pakonis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They completed their residency with Westchester Medical Center (New York)
Dr. Pakonis works at
Locations
Koala Pediatrics121 Center Grove Rd Ste 15, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 361-4900
Nephrological Associates PA3155 State Route 10 Ste 104, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 361-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent pediatrician!
About Dr. Fiona Pakonis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821163643
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center (New York)
Dr. Pakonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakonis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakonis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakonis.
