Dr. Fiona Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fiona Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dubin Breast Center5 E 98th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She is a wonderful physician. Very efficient and caring. I love her
About Dr. Fiona Gupta, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1346409547
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
