Dr. Behr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiona Behr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fiona Behr, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Behr works at
Locations
Ironwood Dermatology1735 E Skyline Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 618-1630Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ironwood Dermatology10211 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 618-1630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fiona Behr, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194727008
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behr speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Behr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.