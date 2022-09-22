Dr. Finny George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Finny George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Finny George, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Surgery at NYU Long Island330 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 484-9933
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Very friendly and efficient service.
About Dr. Finny George, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033477377
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- CUNY Sophie Davis
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.