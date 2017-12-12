Dr. Finn Amble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Finn Amble, MD
Overview
Dr. Finn Amble, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Finn R. Amble M.d. F.a.c.s. S.c1505 Eastland Dr Ste 220, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 585-0370
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Amble and his entire staff. Every staff member I ever spoke to or worked with had an excellent demeanor and bedside manner. Dr. Amble was very upfront with me regarding expectations, something I appreciated and respected, and I found him to be sincere and quite likable. I would recommend his office to anyone in need of sinus and/or rhinoplasty surgery. Jeff P.
About Dr. Finn Amble, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1063442457
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amble accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Amble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.