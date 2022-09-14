Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filza Sultan, MD
Dr. Filza Sultan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY.
Mercy Medical Center1000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 705-3656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Cigna
Great doctor !! Compassionate, kind and smart !
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1447621503
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sultan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
